BROOKS, James Donald "JD" James Donald (JD) Brooks, age 82, of Johns Creek, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 11:30am in the Sanctuary at Johns Creek United Methodist Church located at 11180 Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek. A reception will follow in the Gathering room for family and friends. JD Brooks was preceded in death by his mother and father. He will be greatly missed by his brother, six children, and twelve grandchildren, along with the rest of his extended family. JD, a Civil Engineering graduate of Southern Technical Institute. He went on to be one of Atlanta's largest builders and developers for over 45 years. JD touched hundreds of people throughout his career, sharing his knowledge with employees and partners alike. He was most proud of his last subdivision, The Manor Golf and Country Club, which he created with golfer Tom Watson. Even after his retirement, he continued to counsel others on aspects of the business which he loved. "Welcome to the building business!" he would always say! In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation in JD's honor to the Epilepsy Foundation of GA, https://epilepsyga.org/, the disease that JD endured throughout his life. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019