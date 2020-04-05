|
BRYANT, Jr., James James Raleigh Bryant, Jr. died March 31, 2020. Mr. Bryant was the only son of the late James R Bryant and Mary Carpenter Bryant. He was raised in Richmond VA and was educated at Saint Christopher's School in Richmond. He attended Hampden Sydney College and graduated from Mars Hill College and The University of Richmond. After completing his education, he served his country as a member of the U. S. Army during the Korean war. The army was able to put his education to work and placed him in charge of mental testing at the Armed Forces Induction Station for the Caribbean Command. Upon his discharge he went to work for Pfizer and Company. In 1955 he became an agent for the Travelers Insurance Co. and later became an employee of the company, serving as manager of their offices in Norfolk Va. and Pittsburg Pa. and vice president in the home office in Hartford Conn. In 1970 he transferred to Atlanta to head the Regional office. He was a member of the Board of Directors of The Caribbean Atlantic Life Insurance Co. and The Travelers Indemnity Co. of America. He was a former member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and served as a Deacon and as Secretary of the McCoy Sunday School Class for many years. He was an active member of Johnson Ferry Baptist church and a member of the George Wright Bible study class. Mr. Bryant loved the game of golf and was privileged to play most of the great courses in the world. He was a lifetime member of the Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, a former member of the Hartford Golf Club, Hartford, CT and a member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club where he served on numerous committees, a longtime member of the Big Table and a member of the Governing Board. He was chairman of the golf committee, Vice President and served as President of Cherokee in 1995 and 1996. He was one of the original members of the Cherokee Art Endowment Trust and assisted in the accumulation of one of the most extensive golf art collections in the country. He was married to Coleen Holsinger Bryant in1956 and they enjoyed a wonderful life together. He is survived by Mrs. Bryant and their daughter Virginia "Jinjie" Bryant Cicco and her husband Michael of Atlanta and his son James R Bryant, III of Athens GA. Also surviving are his grandsons, Matthew Bryant Cicco, Andrew Bryant Cicco and David Bryant Cicco of Atlanta and granddaughter, Lillian Kaya Bryant of Athens GA. Internment services were held at Arlington Memorial Park. Services will be held at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30067.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020