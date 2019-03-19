SANDS, James Callaway James Callaway Sands 87, passed away Friday night March 15th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. James, better known as Jim, was born to his late parents Frank Thomas Sands and Marion Edith Shy Sands on February 3rd, 1932. He was blessed with a long and fruitful life highlighted by many accomplishments such as receiving his degree from Georgia State University, his service in the United States Army, his presence in the Decatur community and Decatur First United Methodist. His greatest accomplishment was his dedication and undying love for his family. He will now join his late wife of 62 years, Cece, leaving an abundance of family members to carry on his legacy. He is survived by his two children, Lisa Sands and James Sands Jr. (Brenda); his six grandchildren, Krystal Meadows (Jordan), Michael Rapp (Danielle), Charlotte King, Kirk Sands, Zach King, and Josh Sands; five great-grandchildren Kaden Hattaway, Skyler Rapp, Payton Meadows, Liam Meadows, and Liam Malmquist. Jim also had many beloved nieces and nephews. The family will be holding a service for him this Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM with the service following at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be given to: Decatur First Methodist Church, Boy Scout Troop 175 or MeSun Hospice Center. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N. Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary