James Cameron



CAMERON, James R



Age 66, passed away at his home in Powder Springs, Georgia on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. James was born April 30th, 1954 in Jackson, Michigan. He is survived by his two sons, Joel (Sherry) Cameron of Marietta, Georgia and Bradley (Nicole) Cameron of Roswell, Georgia, his four beautiful grandchildren Brady, Kayla, Grayson and Madeline, his two brothers Richard Stasiak and Milo (Wendy) Stasiak and his sister Janet Cameron-Sluis. Preceded in death by his parents Richard and Betty Cameron and his brother-in-law Arnold Sluis. He moved to Marietta, Georgia in 2012. He was employed as an apartment complex maintenance manager until his retirement in 2014. He spent the next few years remodeling a home he bought in Powder Springs, Georgia. James could build, repair or redesign just about anything and he loved music and camping. The family will be conducting a private ceremony in Marietta, Georgia.



