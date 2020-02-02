|
CAMPBELL, James Reginald "Regi" Born in Spartanburg, SC to Luther and Genolette Campbell, Regi lived a life as full of meaning, purpose, fun, and love as possible. He lived his life out of gratitude to Jesus who changed his entire life at the age of 32. He then invested his remaining years to developing young men to become better husbands, fathers, leaders, and Christ followers. He was most loved as husband, dad, mentor, and to alla friend. Regi Campbell was an entrepreneur, writer, and mentor. He was involved in the founding of 15 companies, serving as CEO four times. He was the author of four books: About My Father's Business, Mentor Like Jesus, What Radical Husbands Do, and his most recent, Radical Wisdom. Regi's passion and calling was mentoring younger men to become all-in Jesus-followers. He was currently leading his 20th mentoring group and had personally invested in over 200 men, thus impacting the trajectory of their marriages and families. The success of his mentoring groups led Regi to establish the non-profit ministry Radical Mentoring in order to equip and encourage men and their churches to launch intentional men's small group mentoring. Through the investments of those churches and mentors, over 12,000 men have been mentored. His friend John Richie says,"Regi and I were heart friends, connected by long years of road miles together and pointed in the same direction. I knew Regi as a patient, intimate friend ready to share his life with me. Regi always drew me closer to our Heavenly Father whom he knew so well. I will miss Regi for the rest of my life." Ross, his son, says,"I love my Dad with my whole heart. He taught me "all along the way" how to live life to the fullest...by loving our God, treasuring family, investing in others, being generous, and laughing often. I will be forever grateful." His daughter Erin says, "My dad loved with abundance and always invested the extra time and energy to develop a deep and meaningful relationship with me. He was always up for a challenging conversation and would often surprise us with experiences that went beyond our expectations. My heart is full of the sweetest memories because he lived with intention and love." When he wasn't grandfathering, mentoring, or writing, Regi loved music, videography, traveling, and being on, in, or under the water. Regi is survived by his wife of 50 years Miriam Campbell, son Ross Campbell, his wife Leigh Campbell and their sons Aidan and Silas, and daughter Erin Hughes, her husband Cary Hughes and their daughters Annie, Emiline, and Jane. A memorial service will be held at Northpoint Community Church in Alpharetta, GA on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial gift to Radical Mentoring to continue the shaping of men into spiritual leaders that, in turn, grow and deepen their churches and families. Learn more at RadicalMentoring.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020