CARROLL, James Edward Mr. James Edward Carroll, age 75 of Roswell, GA, passed away on April 6, 2020 of a heart attack. Born to James and Helen Carroll in Weehawken, NJ, on October 31, 1944, he moved to Georgia to attend college at Oglethorpe University. There, he met and married his wife of 26 years, Beth Walker Carroll. James was a scholar, obtaining multiple degrees. He worked as a technical writer for Lockheed Martin for thirty-five years before retiring in 1998. He taught graduate level business English at Southern Polytechnic State University. He also volunteered for the public library system. James was noted for the many friends he had, for being an animal lover, especially his cats and for working in his garden. His creativity, sense of humor, warmth, and kindness touched the lives of the many he came in contact with. He was preceded in death by his father James Carroll and his mother Helen Carroll as well as his beloved wife Beth Carroll in 1990. He leaves behind his partner of 20 years, Mr. John Koselka of Elgin, IL, his three children and their families: his eldest daughter, Ms. Jennifer Carroll of Roswell, GA, and her two children Maribeth and Zachary Hemphill and their father, Dean Hemphill of Brandon, MS, his only son, Mr. Gregory Carroll and his wife Shana Carroll and their daughter Imogene and future daughter Adelaide (Aug) of Elliott City, MD, and his youngest daughter, Mrs. Jillian Harker of Crestview, FL, and her husband, Mr. Michael Harker. All are saddened by his loss. A memorial service will be held in his honor when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Atlanta Humane Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2020