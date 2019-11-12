|
|
CARTER, Jr., James Reece James Reece Carter, Jr., 60 of Atlanta, passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Alexandria, Virginia on Jan. 11, 1959. He was raised in Johnson City, Tennessee and graduated with honors from Science Hill High School in 1977. He received his BA and MBA from East Tennessee State University. He developed and co-founded The Firehouse BBQ Restaurant and The Carter Business Brokerage Firm in Johnson City. JC began his successful, 33-year career with Merrill Lynch in 1986. As a Senior Vice President, he was responsible for the development and management of the Atlanta Galleria Office. JC was preceded in death by his father, James Reece Carter, Sr. of Johnson City, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, Linda Cook Carter of Atlanta, two children, Ansley and Jake Carter Atlanta, mother Juanita Carter Powell (Ray) Smyrna, two sisters, Renee Sullivan (Craig) Alpharetta, Angelia Carter (Mike Heard) Laguna Beach, FL. He is also survived by his niece and four nephews; Jack, Patrick and Anna Cooper of Alpharetta, Harris Adams (Rebekah) of Charlotte, NC and Hamilton Melcher of Laguna Beach, FL. Funeral services will be held at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, Sandy Springs, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 2 PM, immediately followed by the graveside at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at JC and Linda's home following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The University of Tennessee Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 12, 2019