CHRISTIAN, Colonel James Milton "Jim" James "Jim" Christian. 94. passed away on February 4, 2020 in his home while in hospice care. He was born on July 14, 2020 in East Point, GA to Dr. George Cunningham Christian and Martha Reese Jarrett. A graduate of Russell High School, he graduated from Mercer University and the Southern School of Pharmacy (now Mercer). His college education was interrupted by WWII, where he served in the Pacific Theater in various medical roles including identifying downed flyers in Japan. He rounded out his military service retiring from the Georgia State Defense Force at the age of 80. A licensed Pharmacist, he joined CIBA Geigy Pharmaceuticals in 1955 where he was the company's first governmental affairs managers in the Southeast. Retiring after 33 years, he enjoyed genealogy and traveling to the Isle of Mann, the ancestral home of the Christian family. A member of The Old Guard of the Gate City Guard since 1992, he served in various leadership roles including Commandant in 1997. He is survived by his two daughters Charlotte and Caroline (West Hollywood, CA) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Josephine Wilson Christian. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 pm in the Chapel of Dunwoody United Methodist Church. Special thanks to the staff at Phoenix of Dunwoody for their special care during the last three years.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020