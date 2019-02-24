|
CHRISTY, James H., MD, FACP Dr. James Christy passed away on February 18, 2019 at age 85. A graduate of Emory college ('54) and med school ('58), he dedicated his life to endocrinology and his patients as a professor at the Emory Clinic and Hospital from 1964-2002. Before his time at Emory, he proudly served as a physician in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his daughter Jan (Tom) Walker of Ponte Vedra, FL and grandsons Worth and Chris Walker, and predeceased by his son Jim. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the James H. Christy MD Adopt-a-Doc Scholarship at School of Medicine at Emory University. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019