CLARKE, Jr., James O. Mr. James O. Clarke, Jr., 79, of Dunwoody, GA, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 from chronic respiratory failure. Mr. Clarke was preceded in death by his youngest son, Philip Andrew Clarke. He is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Carol M. Clarke, his sons and daughters-in-law, James O. III and Jill Clarke of Franklin, TN, Jeffrey B. and Michelle Clarke of Orlando, FL, and Craig S. and Brianne Clarke of Fredericksburg, VA, as well as his seven grandchildren, James O. IV and Amy Clarke, Ashley Clarke, Jessica Clarke, Stephanie Clarke, Philip A. Clarke II, and Sophia Clarke. Mr. Clarke was born on July 9, 1940 in Greenville, SC and is a 1958 graduate of Greenville High School. He received his bachelor's and his master's degrees in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech. His career was centered mostly in finance, accounting and tax, lastly at Auto Finance in Forest Park, GA. Mr. Clarke was Georgia Tech's biggest and most faithful fan, holding season tickets for football and basketball for five decades. He was a supporter of the Georgia Tech Athletic Association and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund. He loved all sports but his favorite was baseball. Mr. Clarke was on the board of directors of Murphey Candler Little League and served as a head baseball coach for more than ten seasons. He was an active member of several PCA churches, lastly at Brookhaven Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 PM - 2 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 PM. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be given to Cru (Campus Crusade for Christ) at Georgia Tech at give.cru.org/2766478 or by check to "Cru" by mail: Cru, P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL. 32862; Please indicate on a separate note "In memory of Jim Clarke, Dunwoody, GA for Georgia Tech account 2766478".
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 8, 2020