|
|
CLEGG, Jr., James Lloyd "Jim" James "Jim" Lloyd Clegg, Jr., age 92, of Atlanta, died July 27. He was the son of the late Reverend James L. Clegg and Mary Phillips Clegg. He graduated from Dalton High School, Dalton, GA in 1944 and served in the U.S. Naval Reserve in World War II. Jim graduated from Mercer University, Macon, GA., in 1949 where he was a member of SAE Fraternity. He graduated from Southeastern Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, NC with a Bachelor of Divinity in 1954 and a Master of Theology in 1955. He later did graduate study at Duke University. Jim was an Assistant Professor of Religion at Mercer University where he also served as Director of Housing and Foreign Student Adviser. He retired after 22 years from the Georgia Institute of Technology after serving as Foreign Student Adviser and Assistant Director of Admissions. He was an active member of NAFSA: Association of International Educators having served as Chairman of Region VII and on national committees. Jim was also a member of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admission Officers. In both organizations he made regional and national presentations on foreign credential analysis and international student admissions. Upon retirement he founded Foreign Credential Evaluations, Inc., and served as president and chairman. Jim is survived by his wife, Faye Elaine McKay-Clegg, his daughter Beth Cotter, and sons, James L. Clegg, Ill, and Jeffrey Philip Clegg. He has six grandchildren: Erin and Emily Cotter, Amelia and Molly Clegg, and David and Cody Clegg. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Painter and brother, Charles C. Clegg and stepchildren: Don, Doug and Betsy McKay. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, at 2:00 p.m., at Morningside Presbyterian Church (1411 N. Morningside Dr. NE.) where he was a member. Donations may be made to charities of choice.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019