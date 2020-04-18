|
|
CLEMENS, James Douglas "Jim" James "Jim" Douglas Clemens, 80, of Jonesboro, GA, died in his home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Born May 21, 1939, in Easton, Faribault County, MN, he was the son of the late Matthew John and Eva Tenhoff Clemens. While growing up in the small farming community in Southeastern Minnesota, his parents operated a Red Owl grocery store and later Clemens Radio and TV Repair. Jim developed a love for radio and as a young man was a HAM radio enthusiast. He attended Mankato State University and in 1961, was hired by radio station KTOE as a late-night disc jockey. "Slim Jim" as he was known, began playing country music one evening each week and gained a huge fan following. His love of radio and especially country music would continue for the next thirty years. After brief stops at KSUN in El Paso, TX, and at KBUC in San Antonio, TX, Jim and his family moved to Jonesboro in August 1968, where he became the overnight disc jockey at WPLO. He would become Program Director and later Operations Manager but was always known in the industry as having a "great ear" for music. In August 1973, he was recognized nationally by Billboard Magazine as the "Program Director Doing the Best Job of Promoting Country Music" and in 1982, WPLO was named "Radio Station of the Year" by the Academy of Country Music. Randy Owen of the group Alabama gave Jim the greatest compliment in 1986 at his retirement from WPLO when he stated, "I knew if we were ever going to make it, we had to get Jim Clemens to put our music on the air." After his retirement, Jim enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and all the four-legged friends that found a way into his home and his heart. He never gave up cheering for his beloved Minnesota Vikings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Gladys Yates Clemens. He is survived by two sons, Doug and his wife Tammy, of Jonesboro, and Scott and his wife Amy, of McDonough, one daughter, Tammy and her husband Kevin Holmes of Covington, five grandchildren, Landon, Rylee, Matt, Katie, and Carrie Clemens, and one brother Capt. Eugene M. Clemens, USNR, and his wife Sally of Atlantic Beach, FL. In keeping with his wishes, a private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clayton County Humane Society Memorial Fund in memory of Jim Clemens and mailed to 7810 N. McDonough Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2020