James Cobb Obituary
COBB, James "J.R." James Barney "J.R." Cobb, renowned guitarist and song writer, passed away May 4, 2019. J. R. joined some co-workers in the band that evolved into the Classics IV. This band generated many hit songs written or co-written by J.R., including "Spooky", "Stormy", "Traces", and "Every Day with You Girl". In the early 1970s, he joined with several other members of the Classics IV and the Roy Orbison Band, Candymen, to become the Atlanta Rhythm Section. He later became a member of the legendary Highwaymen Band, continuing to write songs and play guitar with Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Wayland Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. In 1993 he was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, and in 1997 he was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife, Bertha Ann Absher Cobb; son Justin Travis (Ellen) Cobb of Dacula, Georgia; grandchildren John Wesley Cobb and Michael Harrison Cobb; and sisters, Juanita Carroll, Janice Cobb, and Irene Walton, all of Jacksonville, Florida. His life will be memorialized in a service at 11:00 AM, May 11, 2019, at Monticello Baptist Church. Pastor Kathie Parchem will officiate. The family suggests donations to Monticello Presbyterian Church P. O. Box 308, Monticello, Georgia 31064 or the s Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). Jordan Funeral Home, Monticello, GA. www.jordanfuneralhomemonticello.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019
