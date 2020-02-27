|
CONNELL, James Martin "Jim" James Martin Connell (Jim), age 77, of Dunwoody passed away Feb. 23, 2020. He was born and grew up in northwest Georgia with a loving family, an appreciation for the outdoors and a lifelong desire to learn. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from the University of Georgia and a Master's Degree in Business from Georgia State University, which led to a long and successful career as a computer programming systems analyst with American Software in Buckhead. In his free time, Jim loved to spend time with his many friends and his family, playing ALTA tennis and watching his beloved Atlanta Braves. His faith and love for God were expressed by his positive outlook and the warm, friendly impact he had on everyone around him. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Frances Bishop, and sister Linda Moore. He is survived by his wife Nancy Connell, daughters Cammie Connell and Ginger Thomas, from his first marriage to Shirley Bellinger Connell. Also surviving is his sister Fonda Bishop, brothers Glenn Bishop, Richard Bishop, and Don Connell. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 12:30 PM to 2 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel with funeral services immediately following at 2 PM, in the Chapel, located at 173 Allen Road NE, Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to the Georgia Chapter.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 27, 2020