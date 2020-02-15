|
COX, James Hency On February 13, 2020, James Hency Cox left his earthly home to join God's heavenly choir. Mr. Cox was 89 years old and had lived in Fairburn, Georgia for most of his life. He was born in Cleburne County Alabama, one of eleven children, to Irvin Daniel and Tommie Lee Cox, but moved as a young man to Georgia, where he eventually started his own business, Fairburn Printing and Office Supplies. Mr. Cox ran this business for more than 50 years, becoming a respected member of the local business community and contributing greatly to the financial well-being of his many employees during this time. He also was well known for his personal generosity to local schools, churches, and others who might need a helping hand. His kind spirit and unfailing affability will be remembered by those who participated in the Old Campbell County Days parades, attended his singing at area convalescent homes, or worshipped with him at Antioch Baptist Church. His bluegrass-inspired a cappella vocals - with his occasionally eccentric, but always entertaining, sense of timing - were always in great demand and without equal. Mr. Cox is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia L. Cox; his sister, Carolyn Williamson; his six children (and their spouses), Debbie Calvert (Warren), Randy Cox (Kathy), Pam Jarrard (Eddie), Cindy Keene (Jason), Lisa Dunlap (Robert), Ricky Cox (Ylisheva); 16 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. Mr. Cox's homecoming service will be held at Parrott Funeral Home, located at 8355 Senoia Road, Fairburn, Georgia 30213 on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Newton officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 15, 2020