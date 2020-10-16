COX, Jr., James Delar James Delar Cox, Jr, also known as Jim, Jimmy, and Junior, 94, of Sugar Hill, GA, passed away on October 7, 2020. Jim was born on November 5, 1925 to James and Lois Cox in Stone Mountain, GA. After graduating from Stone Mountain High School in 1943, he joined the US Navy where he served as a baker on the USS Mount Vernon, a troop transport on the North Atlantic route. Later, he served on the USS Denver, a heavy cruiser, until his discharge in 1946. After his military service, he worked as a baker in the family business in Atlanta, as a warehouse manager for Crown Distributing in Atlanta, and ended his business career as a sales representative with Fredonia Seed Company. In 1945, he met Ethel Blackwell in New York City, and they wed in 1946, residing in Stone Mountain. GA. Their family consisted of three children, Carollyn, Jimmy, and Donna. He helped establish St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Decatur, GA and remained an active member until he moved to North Carolina. After the passing of his first wife, he met and married Shirley Mathews on November 10, 1986. That year he moved to Greensboro, NC and began attending Christ Lutheran Church. He was an active member for many years. In 2016, he moved to Sugar Hill, GA to live with his daughter, Donna. He continued his association with Christ Lutheran Church through donations such as to the columbarium, attending services remotely through internet streaming, and visiting as often as he could. While residing in Sugar Hill, he attended Buford Church of God with his daughter, granddaughter, and her family. After retiring, Jim spent his time as a church greeter, growing plants and tomatoes, writing a book of poetry, baking, publishing his autobiography, and he was working on his third book. He was also an avid sports fan, supporting the Atlanta Braves, Gwinnett Stripers, and the teams where his great grandsons played football, soccer, and basketball. Jim was predeceased by wives Ethel, Shirley, daughter Carollyn Barlow, and son Jimmy Cox. He is survived by daughter Donna Thompson, daughter-in-law Roberta Cox, stepdaughters Becky Wilkins, Melanie Kinlaw, Melissa Williford, and Rachel Sturdefant. He also has five grandchildren, ten step-grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and six step-great grandchildren. Jim donated his body to Emory School of Medicine in hopes it will lead to a better understanding of treatment for diabetes. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408. A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church on October 17, 2020 at 11 am.



