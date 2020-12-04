1/
James Curlee
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CURLEE, James Edward

Kennesaw, GA went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Judy, on December 1st 2020.

Jim was born in Atlanta, Ga to James Eldridge Curlee and Geraldine Cowan Curlee on June 15th ,1936.

He was proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Judy Curlee. Jim leaves behind one sister Janice Keyes (Larry), four loving sons, Todd (Lisa), Scott (Rene'), Jeff (Diana), Brad (Stephanie). Grandchildren: Kaitlin, Dustin, Lex, Matthew, Brittany, Cassidy, Nicholas, Anelise, Nolan and Clay as well as 11 great grandchildren.

Jim attended Southwest High School in Atlanta and was a graduate of Georgia Tech where he lettered in Baseball.

He was an entrepreneur throughout his life and made lasting friendships with many of his employees through the years.

Jim was a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ and loved to share Gods grace with everyone he encountered. He was a member at Austell First Methodist Church and later at Southminster Presbyterian Church in Austell. He served in leadership roles at each Church and lived a life that reflected his faith in Jesus Christ.

Jim loved sports. He was an avid runner, loved golf, baseball and football and outdoor activities. His greatest love was for his wife Judy and his family. Jim and Judy left a legacy of a close family that loves each other unconditionally and reflects the love they shared for each other and Jesus Christ.

Favorite verses: Proverbs 3:5-6

Favorite Hymns: In the Garden and I'll Fly Away

Because of Covid the family will be having a private service with hopes of a public one at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to The Salvation Army or Samaritans Purse.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved