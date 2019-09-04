|
DAVIS, James Robert "Bob" Mr. James Robert "Bob" Davis, age 90, of Buford passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Gwinnett Medical Center Lawrenceville, with his son by his side. Funeral Mass will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with entombment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Father Eric Hill will officiate. The family will receive friends 5:00 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mr. Davis was born March 3, 1929 to the late Pearl Davis in Fremont, North Carolina. A veteran of the United States Air Force and graduate of Wake Forest University, he was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and a retired Commercial Insurance Salesman. Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Davis of Buford; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Melodie Davis of Buford; daughters and sons-in-law, Francie and Scott Ray Cooper of Thompson Station, Tennessee and Dana and Jerry Hunn of Mobile, Alabama; grandsons, Marshall Davis, James "Jimmy" Davis, Kane Cooper and several others; and several nieces and nephews.. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Gail Davis; brother, Horace Winston Davis; and sisters, Winnie Ruth Davis, Margaret Hazel McPhail and Mildred Fitzgerald. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made In Memory of Robin Gail Davis to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (901) 595-3300. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 4, 2019