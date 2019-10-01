|
DAVIS, Dr. James Caldwell "Bigdaddy" It's with a heavy heart that we write. Our father, Dr. James Caldwell Davis "Bigdaddy", suddenly passed away on September 27, 2019 at 72 years old. He raised two sons, Shane and Preston, and two daughters, Ashley and Amy Lane. He will be forever remembered with that infectious laugh that filled an entire room and lion mane hair that was the envy of all his friends. He was born July 31, 1947 in Huntsville, Alabama. He graduated from the University of Alabama, University of Alabama Birmingham School of Dentistry and completed his orthodontics residency at the University of California Los Angeles. Needless to say, he was brilliant, perhaps too smart for his own good. He was a serial entrepreneur, avid reader, accomplished fisherman and generous supporter of his friends and family. A man who never met a stranger and who's big heart led him to lead a fulfilled and book-worthy life. He will always be remembered for that quick wit, the way he could deliver a punchline and his signature Bigdaddy infectious laugh. Dr. Davis was preceded in death by his father, Preston, his mother, Louise, and his oldest son, Shane. He is survived by his sister, Gay, his daughters, Ashley (Tad) and Amy Lane (Rick), his son, Preston (Kelsey) and grandchildren, Parker, Julia, Jax, Davis, JP, August Ann, Henry and great-grandchild, Eliza, dearest friend and former wife, Betty Ann Davis (Dan). Friends are cordially invited to a visitation and reception with the family Wednesday the 2nd of October from six until eight o'clock in the evening at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday the 3rd of October at two o'clock in the afternoon at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. A private family interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. Following the interment, the family will join friends for a reception at The Cherokee Town Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be directed to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 1-888-333-AFSP or on line at afsp.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2019