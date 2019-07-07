DAWSON, James Richard "Jim" James "Jim" Richard Dawson, 85, of Dunwoody, GA, died Thursday, June 17, 2019, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Sandy Springs, GA. Born April 21, 1934, in Cleveland, OH to John Leslie and Violet Effa (Trumphour) Dawson, Jim was happily married to Claudine Anne DuPuy for 60 years. Jim graduated with Civil Engineering degrees, a Bachelors from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH and a Masters from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. He worked for Bethlehem Steel from 1960 to 1969 and for IBM and associated companies from 1969 to his retirement in 1997. Jim and Anne lived in Bethlehem, PA, Mt. Prospect, IL, and in 1975 they moved to Dunwoody, GA. After his retirement they traveled in the USA, France, England, Ireland, Scotland, Greece, Austria and Italy. Jim was a Boy Scout leader in Mt. Prospect and Dunwoody and took his sons and scouts on many hiking and camping adventures. He was an avid runner, cyclist, reader, classical music and opera fan. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Claudine Anne Dawson; son, Jeffrey Sean and his wife Barbara Jeanne (Milby) of Sacramento, CA; son Douglas Allen and his wife Elizabeth Ellen (Reische) of Reno, NV and son James Andrew of Dunwoody, GA. Family graveside services will be held on July 18, 2019 at Lake View Cemetery, Cleveland, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019