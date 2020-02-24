|
|
DINSMORE, Sr., James James N. Dinsmore, Sr. of Alpharetta, GA passed away February 18, at the age of 85 due to natural causes. He was preceded in death by his mother, Runell Dinsmore, father, L.B. Dinsmore, Sr., brother, Fred Dinsmore, and daughter, Connie Stokes. He is survived by his brother, L.B. Dinsmore, Jr., cousin, Thomas Dinsmore, his son, James (Jamie) Dinsmore, Jr., his daughters, Anita Lowman and Tina Dinsmore, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, all of Metro Atlanta. Cremation services are being handled by Southcare Cremation and Funeral Society, and a memorial will be held on a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2020