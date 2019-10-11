|
DODSON, James James Taylor Dodson was born April 23, 1926, in Martinsville, Virginia and passed away October 1, 2019, in Austell, Georgia. Mr. Dodson served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He continued service in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, the United States Army Interagency Communications Agency, and finally in the United States Information Agency as a Foreign Service Officer. After retirement, Mr. Dodson served God as a traveling pastor in Albemarle County, Virginia and Nelson County, Virginia. One of seven children born to Zaidee W. and James S. Dodson, "Jimmie" Dodson was predeceased by five brothers, Herman, Melvin, Lewis, Roy, and Grover, a sister, Virlie, and his youngest son, Timothy James Dodson. He is survived by his wife, Mary Mitchell Dodson, daughter, Sharon Dodson Balmforth, and son, James Stanton Dodson II. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Presbyterian Village Austell, 2000 E. West Connector, Austell, Georgia in the Lakeview Room at 2 PM. A graveside memorial service, with full military honors, will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the Paul T. Mitchell Cemetery, Roanoke, West Virginia at 1 PM. At Mrs. Dodson's request, donations in memory of her husband James may be offered, in lieu of floral tributes, to: Caring Hands Fund, Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, P.O. Box 926, 301 E. Screven Street, Quitman, GA 31634-2131, https://www.phgainc.org/donate/general-caring-hands/.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019