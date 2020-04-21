|
|
DONNELLY, James W. James W. Donnelly, age 87, died peacefully in Atlanta on April 20, 2020, after struggling for several years with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in 1932 in Atlantic City, NJ, to Marie and Frank Donnelly. The family moved to Washington, DC (Anacostia) when Jim was 3 years old. After his employment at the Naval Research Laboratory, he served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. He and Delores (Dee) Lewicki were married in 1953. Jim, BS Mechanical Engineer (1961, University of California, Berkeley), was especially proud of his work on the SR-71 Blackbird aircraft while at Pratt & Whitney, Florida. In 1977, he and Dee founded the Atlanta-based Association of Consultant Engineers (A.C.E.). With P.E. licenses in electrical and mechanical engineer, Jim performed forensic investigations and served as an expert witness for fire losses and equipment failures. He mentored many employees into the engineering field. Jim served in numerous positions in the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers, including Director of the Atlanta Metro Chapter. Jim's deep faith in Jesus Christ led him to active participation in the Lutheran Church, from council member to teacher, and even softball catcher. Jim was a certified Chess Master, starting chess clubs wherever he went. At Berkeley Lake where he and Dee enjoyed their dream home for almost 20 years, Jim served on the City Council, leading the 2009 project to rebuild the lake dam after a 500-year rainstorm nearly destroyed it. Jim will be remembered for his fine sense of humor, his wonderful stories, and love for others. Jim has always loved and been loved by his family, including daughters: Lisa (Richard), Robin (Bob - deceased), Trisha (Chris), and Rhoda, grandchildren: Nathan, Christopher, Trey, Anastasia, Catherine, William, and Alex, great-grandchildren, Colin, Theo, and Freddie. Condolences can be expressed at: www.csog.com/obit/james-w-donnelly/ Jim's celebration of life worship service will be at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Peachtree Corners, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider a tribute gift in Jim's name to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.Parkinsons.org or 800-473-4636, or to Christ the King Lutheran Church at www.ctklutheran.org or 770-449-1211.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2020