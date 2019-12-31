|
DUNN, James William James William Dunn (Jim) was born on Feb. 7, 1942, in Atlanta, GA. Jim peacefully passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Enoch and Willene Dunn. A graduate of Soutwest High School in Atlanta, GA and Southern Polytechnical Institute in Marietta, GA, he then served as an Engineer for Lucent Technologies for 38 years. He served in the US Navy from 1962 1970. He is a member of the First Christian Church of Mableton where he taught Sunday School for 35 years. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jeanette, his brother Richard Dunn (Phyllis), his sons Jeff Dunn (Susan) and Boomer Dunn (Lisa) and seven grandchildren, Boomer Dunn, Betsey Dunn, Caroline Dunn, Katherine Dunn, Bode Dunn, Claire Dunn, Kyle Dunn, and his nephew, William Dunn. Jim was a loving Husband, Dad, and the most amazing Grandfather a child could ever wish for. He was loved and respected by everyone for his kindness, gentleness, and character. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his family and friends, and was a regular at his grandchildren's events. The memorial service will be Friday, Jan. 3, at Carmichael Funeral Home at 2 PM followed by a graveside service at Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 PM 8 PM, on Thursday, Jan. 2. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to MSA Coalition at Multiplesystematrophy.org and Parkinson's Disease Research at Michaeljfox.org. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 31, 2019