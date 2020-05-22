|
|
DUNN, Jr., James Joseph On May 19, 2020, James Joseph Dunn, Jr. passed away at the age of 90 of natural causes, and is reunited in heaven with his mother, Mary Hughes Dunn, his father, James Joseph Dunn, and his sisters, Sister Therese Dunn and Virginia Dunn McGrath. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jackelene Lower Dunn, his daughter, Kathleen Dunn Rollins and grandchildren, Kasey and Matt Rollins. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Dunn, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Massachusetts State Police, and his wife Mary, who reside in Quincy, MA, brother-in-law, Gerry McGrath of Newton, MA, and many nieces and nephews. Jim was born on Oct. 9, 1929 in Boston and was always very proud of his Irish Catholic heritage. He graduated from Boston College and went on to become a Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps., during the Korean War. In 1954, he achieved his dream of becoming an FBI Agent. While working in the San Francisco FBI office, he met his future wife, Jackie Lower, a stenographer, and they were married for 64 years. His 27 year career with the FBI, led him to Washington, D.C., Salt Lake City, Baltimore, Columbia, SC, Atlanta and lastly, back to his hometown of Boston where he was the Special Agent in Charge. Jim worked on many interesting cases, most significantly, a skyjacking in Atlanta where he supervised an intense 8 hour stand-off ultimately resulting in the safe disembarking of all passengers. Jim and Jackie retired to Atlanta where Jim became the Vice President of Security with the Federal Home Loan Bank for several years. They shared a love for tennis at WCT Peachtree and made many long-time friends there. They also enjoyed skiing in Salt Lake City and traveled extensively around the world. Jim volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Little League Baseball, the St. Vincent DePaul Society, and enjoyed watching Notre Dame and New England Patriots football. As anyone who knew him can attest, he loved people, and talking to people, whether he knew them or not. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends, but may still be heard in heaven singing his beloved Irish songs. Burial will be at Georgia National Cemetery for Veterans in Canton, GA and a funeral mass held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Sisters of St. Joseph, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135-280.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020