H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
James Earl KEY Obituary
KEY, James Earl James "Jim" Earl Key, 84, of Marietta died on Tuesday, the 2nd of July 2019. A Choctaw Indian, Jim was a native of Williams, OK. He was the son of the late James Wade Key and Earline Jewel Key. Jim was a successful businessman owning his own recruiting company until retirement. He loved life, sports but most importantly, he loved his family. He was a strong, loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jim will be remembered for his generosity, quick wit, and keen sense of humor. Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Fay Key; children, Jimmy Key (Erin), Mary Stock, Shelia Dulion, Tommy Prather; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services celebrating Jim's life will be conducted on Saturday, the 13th of July at two o'clock in the afternoon at H. M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and will host a reception following the service at Patterson's. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019
