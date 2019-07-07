KEY, James Earl James "Jim" Earl Key, 84, of Marietta died on Tuesday, the 2nd of July 2019. A Choctaw Indian, Jim was a native of Williams, OK. He was the son of the late James Wade Key and Earline Jewel Key. Jim was a successful businessman owning his own recruiting company until retirement. He loved life, sports but most importantly, he loved his family. He was a strong, loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jim will be remembered for his generosity, quick wit, and keen sense of humor. Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Fay Key; children, Jimmy Key (Erin), Mary Stock, Shelia Dulion, Tommy Prather; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services celebrating Jim's life will be conducted on Saturday, the 13th of July at two o'clock in the afternoon at H. M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and will host a reception following the service at Patterson's. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019