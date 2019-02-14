EBERHART, James Ralph James Ralph Eberhart, age 78 of Cumming, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Funeral service will be 2 PM, Saturday, February 16 in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Cumming, GA. Ralph was born April 23, 1940 in Atlanta, GA. He was the son of Charles Melton Eberhart, Sr. and Annie Mary Waldrop Eberhart. He graduated from Mercer University in 1963 Macon, GA with a BA Degree in Liberal Arts. He owned and operated a successful insurance agency for over 40 years, Eberhart Company with his wife Wanda until they retired in 2010. In 1979-80 Ralph served as President of the East Cobb Optimist Club and was number 1 for Optimist International. In 1980-81 he served as Lieutenant Governor for the Georgia District and ranked number one for Optimist International. In 1983-84 he served as Governor of Georgia District for Optimist International and ranked number one in the organization. In 1989-90 and 1990-91 he served as Vice President of Optimist International where he again became number one. Everything that Ralph did he excelled to the top. He never wanted to be second. Ralph was an enthusiastic golfer. He enjoyed golfing and meeting new friends. Ralph never met a stranger. He loved people and would walk up to any stranger and introduce himself and made many friends. Everybody that knew him loved him. He and Wanda loved to travel and where blessed to have the opportunity to travel to many places around the world. Daytona Beach, Fl was his and Wanda's second home and he loved the beach. His best trip was when he and Wanda was able to go to Israel with a group of friends and walk the streets where Jesus lived, and they were baptized inn the Jordan River. He loved life and he will be sorely missed by many. Predeceased by his parents, Charles Melton Eberhart, Sr and Annie Mary Waldrop Eberhart, brother Charles Melton Eberhart ll, nephew Charles Melton Eberhart lll (Charlie). He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Wanda Eberhart of Cumming, GA; 3 children Kim Cobak (Bob) of Cumming, GA; Wendy Chinchen (Nigel) of Sidney, Australia; Paige Correa (David) of Roswell, GA; 1 stepson Anthony McCall (Angela) and 9 grandchildren Lauren Cobak, Taylor Cobak, Sydney Cobak, Katie Chinchen, Lachlan Chinchen, Elizabeth Correa, Anabelle Correa, Zachary McCall and Joshua McCall. He had one sister, Ruby Ann Oxford (Allen) of Mandeville, LA and sister in law, Joyce Eberhart of Kingsport, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Whispering Hope or There is Hope for the Hungry. Donations can be sent direct to the charities or to First Redeemer Church of Cumming, GA where Ralph and Wanda have been faithful members for over 13 years. The family will receive friends from 12PM 2PM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040. 770-886-9899. www.mcdonaldandson.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary