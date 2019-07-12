Services
MORGAN, James Emmett James Emmett Morgan, age 86, of Duluth, GA, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral services for James will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Dr. David Shaw officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA with military honors. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. James served in the United States Army. He was a faithful member of Peachtree Corners Baptist Church and loved his Atlanta Braves baseball. He is survived by his wife, Jean Audry Morgan; children, Livia Williams and husband Joe, Robert Morgan, Patricia Morgan, and Joe Morgan; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to Peachtree Corners Baptist Church in honor of "James Emmett Morgan". On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019
