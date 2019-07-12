|
MORGAN, James Emmett James Emmett Morgan, age 86, of Duluth, GA, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral services for James will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Dr. David Shaw officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA with military honors. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. James served in the United States Army. He was a faithful member of Peachtree Corners Baptist Church and loved his Atlanta Braves baseball. He is survived by his wife, Jean Audry Morgan; children, Livia Williams and husband Joe, Robert Morgan, Patricia Morgan, and Joe Morgan; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to Peachtree Corners Baptist Church in honor of "James Emmett Morgan". On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019