Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Live Stream Vimeo.com/murrybrothers Westview Cemetery
James Esmond Obituary
ESMOND, James Hilliard ESMOND, JAMES HILLIARD, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Family graveside services will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in the fall when gathering restrictions are lifted. He leaves to cherish loving memories: wife, Sondra J. Esmond; two children, Hon. Kimberly M. Esmond Adams (Michael) and Charlton Eric Esmond (Tracie); two stepsons, Jeffrey D. Bryant (Helen) and Dr. Samuel L. Young, II; adopted son, Thomas E. Stallworth, II (Ingrid); mother, Sarah Ann Esmond; siblings, Jerry Esmond (Roberta) and Brenda Jones (Christopher); ten grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Limited viewing will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 4:00PM 6:00PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2020
