|
|
EVANS, James Matthew "Jim" On Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, James Matthew Evans (Jim), a loving father, son and brother passed away at the age of 50 in Atlanta, GA. Jim was born Aug. 24, 1969 in West Palm Beach, Florida to John Francis Evans and Candice Evans Kaylor. He grew up in North Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens; attended PBG High School, the University of Florida and graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in journalism. His father, John, predeceased him in death. He is survived by his two wonderful children, whom he loved, cherished and was deeply proud, his daughter Avery Reed Evans of Athens and his son Morgan Leland Evans of Atlanta. He also leaves to mourn his passing, his mother Candice, step-father Ron; brothers Mike Evans (Senta) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Ryan Evans (Ashli) of Winter Park, FL; as well as step siblings, Cindy O'Dwyer (Bill) of Jupiter, FL, Julie Kaylor (Michael) of PBG, FL and Chris Kaylor (Trina) of Nashville. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Jim had lived and worked in the Atlanta area for over 25 years for various companies in the computer/software industry. Jim grew up an avid surfer in his early years and an equally avid tennis player in Atlanta, as well as prolific reader. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, infectious smile and laugh, and his kind, compassionate spirit. He rarely met a stranger and loved to discuss/argue almost any topic. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in Atlanta, GA and Palm Beach Gardens, FL at dates yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, because Jim loved to read and loved his son and daughter so much, please buy a book and donate it in his memory to the school or library of your choice.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 22, 2019