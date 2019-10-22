Services
Cremation Society Of Georgia, Inc.
1826 Marietta Blvd.
Atlanta, GA 30318
(404) 355-7627
Resources
More Obituaries for James Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Evans


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Evans Obituary
EVANS, James Matthew "Jim" On Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, James Matthew Evans (Jim), a loving father, son and brother passed away at the age of 50 in Atlanta, GA. Jim was born Aug. 24, 1969 in West Palm Beach, Florida to John Francis Evans and Candice Evans Kaylor. He grew up in North Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens; attended PBG High School, the University of Florida and graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in journalism. His father, John, predeceased him in death. He is survived by his two wonderful children, whom he loved, cherished and was deeply proud, his daughter Avery Reed Evans of Athens and his son Morgan Leland Evans of Atlanta. He also leaves to mourn his passing, his mother Candice, step-father Ron; brothers Mike Evans (Senta) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Ryan Evans (Ashli) of Winter Park, FL; as well as step siblings, Cindy O'Dwyer (Bill) of Jupiter, FL, Julie Kaylor (Michael) of PBG, FL and Chris Kaylor (Trina) of Nashville. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Jim had lived and worked in the Atlanta area for over 25 years for various companies in the computer/software industry. Jim grew up an avid surfer in his early years and an equally avid tennis player in Atlanta, as well as prolific reader. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, infectious smile and laugh, and his kind, compassionate spirit. He rarely met a stranger and loved to discuss/argue almost any topic. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in Atlanta, GA and Palm Beach Gardens, FL at dates yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, because Jim loved to read and loved his son and daughter so much, please buy a book and donate it in his memory to the school or library of your choice.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Georgia, Inc.
Download Now