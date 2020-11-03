1/
James Floyd
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLOYD, James Hugh

James Hugh Floyd, "Hugh," age 79, of Norcross, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Mr. Floyd, son of the late Frank Forrest and Reita Neville Floyd, was born on January 18, 1941 in Parris Island, South Carolina. He was a retired salesman with Industrial Paper Corporation and a former 14-year Georgia State Representative for District 99. Mr. Floyd is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Sigler Floyd; daughter, Dana Floyd Harper (Phil) of Hoschton, GA; son, Evan Floyd of Atlanta, GA; granddaughter, Ella Harper; grandson, Preston Floyd; sister, Lynette Floyd Hohnerlein of Savannah, GA; brothers Lynn Floyd of Clyo, GA and Neville Floyd of Port Wentworth, GA. The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 6 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, (770) 564-2726.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved