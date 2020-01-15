|
|
FREEMAN, James E. "Jimmy" James E (Jimmy) Freeman of Acworth, GA passed away on Jan. 13, 2020. Born in Blairsville, GA on May 2, 1936, the oldest child of Henry and Gladys Payne Freeman, Jimmy was always proud of his north Georgia roots. Jimmy attended Young Harris College and other schools; always while working at the same time. Like many of his friends, Jimmy moved to Marietta with little more than the shoes on his feet in 1956. Jimmy was a retired automobile / truck dealer and a founding director of several community banks in Cobb County. He developed many commercial and industrial properties in Cobb and surrounding counties. He was a mentor to many and always enjoyed helping and seeing people succeed. He was a problem solver who always had a positive attitude. He was an active member of the Smyrna Rotary Club for more than 50 years. Jimmy is survived by wife Susan of Acworth, children Jan (Frank) Watts of Chatsworth, Lori (Ralph) Fowler of Kennesaw, Jamie McNair of Macon, Joyanna Blake of Chatsworth, and Jim (Katherine) Freeman of Marietta, sister Brenda (James) Reece of Marietta and brother Larry (Marsha) Freeman of Smyrna, 21 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made to Calvary Children's Home, 1430 Lost Mountain Rd., Powder Springs, GA. 30127. (770-794-1500). The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15 from 4 PM - 7 PM, at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, GA and services will be at 2 PM, on Thursday, Jan. 16, at First Baptist, Smyrna GA. There will be a private burial at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Blairsville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020