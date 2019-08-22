|
|
GLENN Sr., James Funeral Services for Mr. James Glenn, Sr., will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, with remains placed instate at 10:00 A.M. The Reverend Jerry D. Black, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, South-View Cemetery, Atlanta. He leaves to cherish, 4 children, Cynthia Jenrette, James H. Glenn, Jr., Calandra Glenn, Xavier Glenn; 1 grandchildren, James Glenn; special friend, Marva Kenny; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019