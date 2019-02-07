GONYEA, James "Papa" 12/16/1928-1/23/2018 James Gonyea, age 90, peacefully passed away at his home in Chamblee, Georgia on January 23, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. James, known as "Jim" to his friends and colleagues, grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he was an all-city athlete in baseball and football. After graduation from high school he entered the Army serving our country. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. Upon graduation he joined Dun & Bradstreet as a sales representative in Minneapolis. Over his 37 year career he rose through the ranks of the company and at the time of his retirement he was the Regional Vice President for the Southeast. After retiring, James traveled the world, and what he most loved was spending time with his grandchildren. Beyond traveling, some of his hobbies were watching and reading Westerns and volunteering at the Atlanta Zoo, Chamblee Methodist Church, and JDRF. His favorite movie was Gunga Din where he got one of his sayings "You're a better man than I am Gunga Din" He is survived by his wife Erma Gonyea, sons Ron Gonyea of Alpharetta, Ga.; Rick Gonyea and wife Kathy of Cumming, Ga.; Steve Gonyea and wife Kelli of Warne, NC. Grandchildren Keith, Kendall, Jessica, Justin, Deniell and Kenny. Great grandchildren Ashton and Sabin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 48 years, Patricia Malmberg Gonyea. Jim oldest grandson Keith, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1996. Jim faithfully volunteered and donated to JDRF. We know Jim would appreciate donations to JDRF in lieu of flowers. The link for his memorial/donation page is: https://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=7599&pg=personal&px=12536544 Memorial Service will be on March 9, 2019 from 1pm-3pm at Chamblee United Methodist Church located at 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee Ga. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary