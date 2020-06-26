James Greason

GREASON, James Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, 12 PM, at Liberty Baptist Church, 395 Chamberlain St. Atlanta, Rev. Zeddie D. Scott, Pastor. He is survived by wife, Dorothy Greason, sons, Wayne Greason and Tony Harris, daughter, Harriett Harris, and a host of other relatives and friends. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Marcus Wimby, LFD, 404.522.8454.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 26, 2020.