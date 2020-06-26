James Greason
GREASON, James Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, 12 PM, at Liberty Baptist Church, 395 Chamberlain St. Atlanta, Rev. Zeddie D. Scott, Pastor. He is survived by wife, Dorothy Greason, sons, Wayne Greason and Tony Harris, daughter, Harriett Harris, and a host of other relatives and friends. Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors, Marcus Wimby, LFD, 404.522.8454.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
