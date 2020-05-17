|
GREGORY, James Edward James Edward (Ed) Gregory, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 83 at his home in Marietta, Georgia surrounded by his loving family. Ed was an Atlanta native, born to Dr. James E. Gregory and Martha B. Gregory on September 28, 1936. He grew up in the Morningside neighborhood where he graduated from Grady High School and met the love of his life, his wife of 61 years, Martha C. Gregory. He later graduated from Georgia State University with a degree in Business Administration and was a brother of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Upon graduation from college, Ed began his 30-year career in the building materials industry in both sales and management. Ed was happiest when he was surrounded by family. He cherished and was most proud of his family, which included his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He had a gift of storytelling - he always had a story to compliment any conversation and a comment for any situation. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed cheering on his Georgia Bulldogs. In addition to family, friends were always a very important part of Ed's life. He remained close to his boyhood friends from Morningside and his classmates at Grady High School through the Grady Lunch Bunch. He was an active member of the YMCA in East Cobb, always had a deck of cards in his hands playing solitaire and was an avid reader. Ed enjoyed all boats, water and snow skiing, scuba diving, hunting, fishing, and traveling both stateside and abroad. Since childhood, Ed enjoyed designing and constructing radio-controlled model airplanes. He loved spending his weekends at the model airplane field, both flying his airplanes and socializing. He was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) and PCMA. Survivors include his loving wife, Martha Cleland Gregory; daughter Karen Blalock (William), Charlotte, NC; Katherine Hotton (Erik), Marietta, GA; sister, Louise McCahan (William), Dunwoody, GA; grandchildren: David, Andrew and William Blalock and Sarah and Emily Hotton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, where he was a longtime member (4385 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30068), the American Lung Association, or . A private burial was held at Arlington Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Glenn Ray and due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held on a later date at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020