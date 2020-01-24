Services
GRIMES, Sr., James Memorial Services for James Grimes, Sr. of Atlanta, GA, will be held at H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA, Saturday 25, 2020, at 1 PM. Mr. Grimes is preceded in death by wife, Elizabeth Grimes, daughter, Tomika M. Grimes, son's, John E. and Wallace G. Grimes . Mr. Grimes was survived by daughter, Ev. L. Thomas (Granarldo Victez), son, James I. Grimes Jr. (Angela Machette), daughter, Neffertitie Pravato and son, Kenneth M. Grimes; sister's, Mary E. Milton and Deborah J. Santiago (Ernesto). He was loved and will be missed. H. Griner Funeral Home, 770 - 460 - 5566.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020
