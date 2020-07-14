GROGAN, James Larry James Larry Grogan of Dallas, GA passed away on July 12, 2020 at Paulding Wellstar Hospital. Born October 27, 1945 to the late Early and Stella Grogan of Marietta, GA. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Grogan of 55 years, and his three daughters, Dana Smelt of Tallahassee, Kelly Warren of Kennesaw and Amy Watts of Dallas, six grandchildren, a niece and a nephew. He was proceeded in death by his brother Jack Grogan. Larry was employed at Cotton States Insurance where he worked as a Senior Forms Analyst from 1980 till 2008 when he retired to enjoy his family. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Powder Springs is in charge of the arrangements.



