HAGOOD, James Boyd Mr. James Boyd Hagood of Woodstock, Georgia passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his residence. He was 54. Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Poole Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Putnam officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Roselane Cemetery in Toccoa, GA with Poole Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 2:30 pm until 4:00 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted. Mr. Hagood was born February 6, 1965 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Boyd Hagood and Wetona Floyd Hagood. Mr. Hagood was a real estate agent for over 30 years and was currently an agent with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate. Mr. Hagood was preceded in death by his father in 2013. Survivors include his mother, Wetona Floyd Hagood, Lawrenceville, GA; one sister, Kerry Hagood Putnam (Tony), Mooresville, NC; two nieces, Ashlee and Kaylee Putnam, Mooresville, NC; one nephew, Stephen Putnam, Jacksonville, FL; and a large network of friends he considered family. Online condolences may be made at www.poolefuneralhome.net
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2019