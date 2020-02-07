|
HALE, Sr., James Thomas James T. Hale, Sr., the husband of Mrs. Carol Hale, passed January 30, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, February 8th, 11 a.m., at West Side Community CME Church, 2114 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Interment South View Cemetery. The Family will receive friends Tonight, 6 until 7 p.m. at Herschel Thornton Mortuary, 3346 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive (404) 691-4685. www.thorntonmortuary.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020