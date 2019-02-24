Services
HALL, Jr., James "Jack" James Hall, Jr., age 82 of Stockbridge, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Deane Hall, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Sara Hall; sons and daughters-in-law, Jack and Laura Hall, Jeff and Callen Hall, John and Becky Hall, Jay and Natalie Hall; sisters, Beverly Waters, Delores Ford, Harriett Sanford, Karen Ross; brother, Bobby Hall; 7 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Hall was a graduate of Georgia Tech University. He was a member of Haven Fellowship Church. Jack was an avid bird watcher. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Haven Fellowship Church with Pastor Ernie Forester officiating. Family will receive friends Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven Fellowship Church, 2240 Smyrna Road SW, Conyers, GA 30094. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2019
