HALLENBERG, James Arnold James Arnold Hallenberg, 56, of Dunwoody passed away on July 2, 2019. Jim was born June 5, 1963 in Kansas City Missouri to Robert Bellis Hallenberg and Carolyn Roberts Hallenberg. He graduated from Peachtree High School in 1981 and received a Computer Sciences degree from DeKalb Technical College. He was employed by Fulton County until his retirement in 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepbrother Paul Hudgins of Jacksonville; he is survived by his stepmother Frances Hallenberg of Dunwoody; siblings Carol James (Walter) of Snellville, Andy Hallenberg (Ellen) of John's Creek; Bill Hallenberg (Julie) of Birmingham; stepsister Anna Hudgins Searing (Eric) of Suwanee and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 9 at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, Georgia with Internment to follow at Arlington Memorial Park. Jim suggested casual dress. If so inclined, please consider wearing orange or blue in honor of Jim and his beloved Auburn Tigers. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the or . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019