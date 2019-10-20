|
HARDAGE, James James Arthur Hardage (Jim), 89, beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born in Atlanta, GA, Jim was a lifelong resident of Fulton County. He was the son of the late Arthur Leon Hardage and Maude Elizabeth McWilliams Hardage. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Emmie Hudgens Hardage and daughters Lynn Hardage Pratt (Bob) and Karen Hardage. He is also survived by his grandson, John Hardage Pratt and granddaughter Elizabeth Pratt Jones (Jeff). Jim graduated from Russell High School in East Point, GA, and after serving two years in the Army Signal Corps, returned to Atlanta to begin a 47-year long career with AT&T. While working fulltime, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Georgia College, now Georgia State University. During his lifetime, Jim faithfully served two churches in the Atlanta area, Owl Rock United Methodist Church and Alpharetta First UMC. In his later years, Jim enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow ushers while serving on the Alpharetta First UMC Board of Ushers. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Owl Rock UMC, 5880 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 or Wellroot Family Services (United Methodist Children's Home), 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 400, Tucker, GA 30084.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019