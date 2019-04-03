HESTER, Jr., James W. "Jim" Age 84, of Lilburn, GA., passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James W. Hester, Sr. and Billie Hester; and sister, Frances Johnson. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Pat Hester; daughter, Lynda Brantley; grandson, Matthew Maurer; great granddaughter, Taylor Maurer; great grandsons, Aiden James and Kason Maurer; sister, Shirley Barronton; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of James "Jim" W. Hester, Jr., will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, GA. In lieu of flowers the family request that you hug your family as often as possible and share a meal with them. A reception will be held following the Interment on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Matthew's Cafeteria, Tucker, GA. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary