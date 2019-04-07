Resources More Obituaries for James HICKS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James HICKS

Obituary Condolences Flowers HICKS, Jr., James Robert James Robert Hicks, Jr, age 90, who often said the best was yet to come, peacefully left this world heaven bound on March 31st, 2019. He was the son of James Robert Hicks and Annie Brugh Hicks of Birmingham, Alabama. Jim was a graduate of Auburn and Harvard Universities, a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and honor societies. His long and blessed life was filled with family, faith, professional career and community service. His passion and joy were his family. In his quiet way, he was caring and encouraged family, friends and fellow workers in their quest for a better life. Having grown up in a professional baseball family, he was an avid player and fan. A fourth generation Methodist, Jim was a faithful member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church and Seekers Class in Decatur. He enjoyed sports, boating, gardening, music and his sheltie dogs. He began his career with Arthur Anderson & Company, then became a financial officer of companies including Mead Corp, Jim Walter Corp, and Rollins, Inc. Upon retirement, Jim remained active, spending endless hours volunteering at Dekalb Medical Center, teaching with the AARP Safe Driving Program and leading Bible studies. He was preceded in death in 2006 by his much loved wife of 50 years, Mary Ann Penn Hicks. Jim leaves behind their daughters Linda Gorka (Stan) and Lisa Patrick (Stan), son Robert Hicks; grandchildren Brad Gorka (Yen), Erin Gorka, Amanda Jung (Ned), Scott Patrick (Sonya); great grandchildren Steven, Grant, Brooklyn, Chance, Morrigan, Colson and Cheyenne. Later in life, Jim and the late Rowena Simpson Renn met in their church, married and enjoyed eight wonderful years together. He was a faithful caregiver of his mother and wives during the final years of their declining health. Jim will always be greatly loved and missed. A memorial service will be held at the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road, Decatur GA 30033 at 11am on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, followed with a reception in the Great Hall. Private interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park. The family sends special thanks to the doctors and staff of Emory Clinic for his healthcare. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to the Oak Grove church building fund or to the Salvation Army, PO Box 162490, Atlanta, GA 30321. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries