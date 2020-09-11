1/1
James Higgins
1943 - 2020
HIGGINS, SMSgt James Ronal SMSgt James Ronal Higgins, age 77, of Baldwin, GA passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elber and Rilla Mae Higgins. Mr. Higgins is survived by his wife of twenty-eight years, Pamela Stephenson Higgins, Baldwin; children, Barbara Higgins, Duluth, GA, Shane and Chris Higgins, Flowery Branch, GA, Deborah and Robbie Padgett Kerkhoff, Cornelia, GA, Jim and Jamie Kerkhoff, Lawrenceville, GA; seven grandchildren, Hampton Mamay, Isabelle Higgins, Jack Guillory, Hannah Kerkhoff, Olivia Higgins, Jack Higgins, Hunter Kerkhoff; brother, Eddie (Cathie) Higgins, Sugar Hill, GA; sisters, Elaine (Ron) Lee, Glendale, AZ, Patricia (Paul) Reichert, Marietta, GA, Robin (David) Chapman, Blairsville, GA; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his special dog Pete. Mr. Higgins was born on January 9, 1943 in Moultrie, GA. He was a 1960 graduate of North Gwinnett High School, and a graduate of St. Leo College in Tampa, FL with an Associate's degree. Mr. Higgins was a retired Senior Master Sergeant from the U. S. Air Force after twenty-two years of service. He was a member of American Legion Post #84. He was an outdoors man, and loved hunting and fishing. Mr. Higgins loved sports and was an avid Bulldog fan. He was a member of Cornelia United Methodist Church in Cornelia. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Sugar Hill Cemetery in Sugar Hill. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13 from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Humane Society or to www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/agentorange in memory of James Ronal Higgins.. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
SEP
13
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sugar Hill Cemetery
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
