James Hill Obituary
HILL, James Celebration of Life Services for Mr. James Hill will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 11 AM, at New Life Presbyterian Church, 6600 Old National Highway, College Park, GA. His remains will lie in state at 10 AM until the hour of service. Burial Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Visitation Tuesday, March 17, 20202, from 10 AM - 8 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA, 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2020
