HOBBS, James "Jim" James Hobbs (Jim), 74 years of age, died peacefully in his home on July 17th, 2019. Jim was born on June 25th, 1945 in Harrisburg, PA to the late Tom and Loretta Hobbs. He spent his youth in Harrisburg with his brother, Thomas Hobbs, where he developed a love for sports, particularly football. Jim went on to play football for Wake Forest University. In 1972, Jim married Diane Bell of Washington D.C. and together they embarked on an over 40-year long marriage. Jim enjoyed a long career working for Nestle Corporation for over 35 years as a National Accounts Sales Manager. Jim and Diane raised their two daughters, Beth and Christine in Dunwoody, Ga. Jim and Diane resided in Dunwoody for over 50 years where Jim was a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church. Jim loved nothing more than spending time with his five grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching them and watching them play sports and traveling with them on vacations. Jim is survived by his wife, Diane Hobbs of Dunwoody, Ga; brother, Thomas Hobbs of Orlando, FL; his daughters and sons in law, Elisabeth and Rob Williams of Darien,CT, Christine and Rich Giacopelli of Ridgewood, NJ; and his five grandchildren, Cate Williams, Charlie Williams, Emma Williams all of Darien, CT, Ryan Giacopelli and Owen Giacopelli both of Ridgewood, NJ. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic church, 7171 Glenridge Drive, NE, Atlanta on Tuesday, the 23rd of July at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to the , 41 Perimeter Center E #550, Atlanta, GA 30346 Phone: (404) 728-1181. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019