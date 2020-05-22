Services
Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
HOLDEN, III, James Silas James Silas Holden, III, age 58, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away May 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving parents, James Silas Holden, Jr. and Emma Sara Holden, his sisters, Jill Mullinax and Julie Falk. A private service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta Cancer Center, choa.org. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 22, 2020
